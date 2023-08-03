Technocrats attend IPPTA seminar at CFTRI

August 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day Annual General Meeting and Seminar of Indian Pulp and Paper Technical Association, (IPPTA) began this morning at CSIR-CFTRI in the city.

The seminar’s focus is on the theme “Replacing single-use plastic with paper, with emphasis on food packaging.” Stakeholders from India and overseas, machinery suppliers and research institutions are presenting papers and discussing the progress made and challenges faced in the transition from single-use plastic to paper in various applications, particularly food packaging.

The inaugural guests included Deputy General Manager, Sustainable Products and Packaging, ITC Secunderabad, P.N. Sridhar, IPPTA President Ganesh Bhadti, Honorary Secretary General M.K. Goyal, CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh and Chairman of the Programme Committee Rajeshwar S. Matche.

Sridhar said that “Paper is often lauded as a far more environmentally friendly alternative. Historically, papers have been used in flexible packaging for many applications, including confectionery, wet food and dried food.”

After many years of declining demand, paper-based flexible packaging is growing in popularity as end-consumers demand more sustainable packaging solutions, he added. Paper is far more biodegradable than plastic and very easily recycled, Sridhar noted.

Packaging producers and Governments need to accept the nuance of sustainability in packaged goods and push for new priorities across different packaging types in order to create the best solution for the environment, Sridhar opined. The event is hosting over 350 technocrats including paper technologists, engineers, scientists, and administrators from around the world.

The collaboration between IPPTA and CSIR-CFTRI aims to address statutory requirements, product specifications and challenges ahead in replacing single-use plastic with paper. Scientists from CSIR-CFTRI will share their expertise, while representatives from the paper industry will discuss their initiatives and roadblocks in this transition.

The seminar will seek Government support to strictly implement the ban on single-use plastic to protect nature. The concerted efforts of paper mills, CFTRI and technology providers are crucial to expedite the development and adoption of paper-based alternatives.