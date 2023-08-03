AI-based cameras stop working on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway

August 3, 2023

Mandya: The solar-powered Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cameras [Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) installed on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway on July 29, hours before the scheduled visit of CM Siddharamaiah, has stopped working since yesterday.

The cameras were installed near Amaravathi Hotel — near Ummadahalli Gate — that is 93-km from Bengaluru. Till the evening of Aug. 1, speeding vehicles were penalised at the Gananguru and Kanaminike Toll Plazas but now the cameras have stopped functioning. The officers of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were not available for comments.

Meanwhile, a total of 137 cases were booked on the first day (Aug. 1) on the Expressway for violations, after a ban was imposed on two and three wheelers starting from Aug. 1, informed the Ramanagara Police. Only fast-moving vehicles such as cars, buses, trucks and other heavy vehicles are allowed to ply on this south India’s first Expressway.

The Police had installed huge notice boards and displays at the entrance of the Expressway to control the bikes, tractors and autorickshaws. Two-wheelers that tried to enter were diverted to the service road, and those who entered the highway even after the warning, got fined Rs. 500 at the exit point.

In a Twitter post, Ramanagara Police said, “Entry and movement of two-wheelers and three-wheelers have been restricted on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. 137 cases of rule violation have been registered and a fine of Rs. 68,500 has been imposed on the first day.”