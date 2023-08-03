75% of Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway accidents due to over-speeding

August 3, 2023

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways releases statistics

New Delhi: Over the past six months, the Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway has experienced a concerning increase in accidents, with a significant number involving two-wheelers.

The data released by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways indicates that approximately 65-75 percent of these accidents were a result of over-speeding, with vehicles surpassing the speed limits of 80-100 kmph.

To address this issue and mitigate the risks posed by slow-moving vehicles, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a decisive action.

Starting from Aug. 1, the NHAI has imposed a ban on motorcycles, autorickshaws and non-motorised vehicles from using the main carriageway. These types of vehicles have been identified as major contributors to the accidents.

Data from the Ministry further highlights that a staggering 30 percent of reported accidents involved two-wheelers, leading to fatalities and severe injuries. Additionally, around 25 percent of the accidents were due to rear-end collisions, primarily caused by slow-moving vehicles occupying the right-most lane and disregarding lane discipline.

Moreover, the data revealed a concerning trend among car drivers and bike riders on the Expressway. These drivers and riders were often traveling at speeds as high as 160 kmph, endangering their lives and the lives of others.

In response to these issues, the NHAI has provided an alternative solution for slow-moving vehicles. They can now utilise toll-free two-lane service roads located on both sides of the Expressway. However, there are currently three gaps in the service road due to Railway overbridges at Bidadi, Ramanagara, Channapatna, and Mandya.

To address this gap in the service road, the NHAI has allowed vehicles to use the old Mysuru Road — a part of the Expressway — at these points. This permits two- and three-wheelers to travel along the service roads for 79.6 km and 35.4 km on the old Mysuru Road to reach their desired destinations. For commuters who wish to access towns along the Expressway, the service road is also made available.

Furthermore, the Ministry has ambitious plans to make the service road continuous throughout the entire 118-km-long Expressway. This will be achieved by constructing three road overbridges on it. Additionally, the NHAI will enhance the bypassed portion of the old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road to further improve connectivity.

Since the Expressway was thrown open for traffic, it has recorded a total of 398 accidents and 121 fatalities. Notably, the section of the project from Nidaghatta to Mysuru has experienced 209 accidents and 62 deaths, surpassing the figures for the first package between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta, which accounted for 189 accidents and 59 deaths.

These statistics were brought to the attention of the Lok Sabha by Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on July 27, emphasising the need for proactive measures to ensure road safety on the Expressway.