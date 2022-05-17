CFTRI to host three-day TechBharat-2022 Conclave in city from May 19

May 17, 2022

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate the event

Free entry to public for expo from 10 am to 6 pm on all three days

Mysore/Mysuru: Council Of Scientific And Industrial Research–Central Food Technological Research Institute (CSIR–CFTRI), Mysuru, will be hosting the three-day ‘TechBharat-2022’ Conclave with the theme ‘Transforming India’s Food Technology and Agronomic Landscape’ at its campus in city from May 19 to 21.

Announcing this at a press meet at IFTTC Auditorium in CFTRI premises here this morning, CSIR-CFTRI Director Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the Conclave at 10.30 am on May 19. Kris Gopalkrishnan, former CEO of Infosys and Chairman of Axilor Ventures, Dr. Madhaiyaan Angamuthu, Chairman of Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science & Technology will be the guests of honour.

Union Minister of Food Processing Pashupati Kumar Paras, Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje and Karnataka Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha will take part.

“The expo will be open to public from 10 am till 6 pm on all the three days (May 19 to 21) and entry is free. Government representatives, leading entrepreneurs, Start-ups, Research Institutes of national repute and experts in the domains of Agri-tech, Food-tech, Rural-tech, Energy-tech, Green-tech, Bio-tech etc., from across the country will take part,” Dr. Sridevi said and added that the main objective of the Conclave is to familiarise technologies in both Agriculture and Food sectors that are accessible to stakeholders of these sectors.

Stating that CFTRI has developed over 400 technologies so far, Dr. Sridevi said that 22 technologies among them can be accessed freely by downloading it from their official website. “The three- day Conclave will focus on developing new business collaborations, accelerate innovation and support the concept of effective production of agricultural produce in order to build a more secured, sustainable and vigorous food system. Expos related to food and agriculture will be held in the premises. The sessions, panel discussions and other programmes will be held at IFTTC Auditorium”, she added.

Laghu Udyog Bharati-Karnataka Vice-President Chaya Nanjappa and CSIR-CFTRI Hon. Secretary C.N. Bhojaraj and Chief Scientist Dr. B.V. Satyendra Rao were present.