Open Day at CFTRI on Oct.29, 30

Mysuru: In order to disseminate information regarding research work and its outcomes at CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), an ‘Open Day’ is being organised along with Foundation Day on Oct.29 and 30 at the CFTRI premises, said CFTRI Director Dr. K.S.M.S. Raghava Rao.

He was addressing a press conference at the CFTRI auditorium here yesterday and said that the Open Day will be inaugurated by MP Pratap Simha at 10.30 am on Oct.29. Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) Director Dr. Anil D. Semwal will be the chief guest.

The staff, who have served the organisation with dedication, students who have won awards and those who have put in 25 years of service will be recognised and felicitated on the occasion. Also prizes will be distributed to the children of the staff who have won prizes in various competitions, he said.

Open Day will be thrown open to students of schools and colleges from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on Oct.29 and on Oct.30, the students will be allowed from 9.30 am to 1 pm. The public can view it from 2 pm to 6.30 pm on both the days, he said.

The public are allowed entry from the north gate near the Cheluvamba Park on KRS Road. There will be 100 volunteers who will guide the visitors to move around the campus. All the 16 departments will display posters and products that will highlight the research work undertaken by the departments, he said.

Added to this machines designed by the institute, processed products developed by the researchers and some simple testing procedures used in food procession will be demonstrated.

Special attractions: One of the major attractions will be the Ragi Mudde-making machine which can make around 300 ragi balls in an hour and the carbonated Fruit Juice processor, which adds fizz while retaining the nutrition of the fruit juice, will be on display, apart from the latest innovative machines and processes. The aim of the Open Day is also to educate people about how public money is being spent for developing science and technology by the institute.

Convenor G. Venkateshwaran and Scientist Kollegal Sharma were present at the press meet.