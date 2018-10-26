Teenage girls kidnapped from city in separate incidents

Mysuru: In separate incidents, two teenage girls have been allegedly kidnapped from city and their parents have lodged complaints at Saraswathipuram Police Station in this regard.

In the first incident, 17-year-old Aishwarya, a resident of Janata Nagar has been allegedly kidnapped by her lover Mahesh on Oct. 19, according to the complaint lodged by her mother Lakshmi with Saraswathipuram Police.

Lakshmi has further stated in the complaint that Aishwarya and Mahesh were in love since a year and she had advised them to refrain from such things. But on Oct. 19 between 1 pm and 7 pm, Mahesh had kidnapped Aishwarya, she has alleged.

In the second incident, 17-year-old C. Sahana, a resident of T.K. Layout has been kidnapped by one Dhanush on Oct. 16, according to the complaint lodged by her father Chandrakumar with Saraswathipuram Police.

Saraswathipuram Police, who have registered cases under IPC Section 363 (Kidnap) are investigating. Those having information about the above teenage girls may contact Saraswathipuram Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418123 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.