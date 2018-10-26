Teenage girls kidnapped from city in separate incidents
News

Teenage girls kidnapped from city in separate incidents

Mysuru: In separate incidents, two teenage girls have been allegedly kidnapped from city and their parents have lodged complaints at Saraswathipuram Police Station in this regard.

In the first incident, 17-year-old Aishwarya, a resident of Janata Nagar has been allegedly kidnapped by her lover Mahesh on Oct. 19, according to the complaint lodged by her mother Lakshmi with Saraswathipuram Police.

Lakshmi has further stated in the complaint that Aishwarya and Mahesh were in love since a year and she had advised them to refrain from such things. But on Oct. 19 between 1 pm and 7 pm, Mahesh had kidnapped Aishwarya, she has alleged.

In the second incident, 17-year-old C. Sahana, a resident of T.K. Layout has been kidnapped by one Dhanush on Oct. 16, according to the complaint lodged by her father Chandrakumar with Saraswathipuram Police.

Saraswathipuram Police, who have registered cases under IPC Section 363 (Kidnap) are investigating. Those having information about the above teenage girls may contact Saraswathipuram Police Station on Ph: 0821-2418123 or call Police Control Room on Ph: 0821-2418339.

October 26, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching