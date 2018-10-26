MCC seals two shops for selling banned plastic items

Mysuru: The officials of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) who conducted raids on shops selling banned plastic materials have sealed two shops at Santhepet yesterday afternoon.

The two shops that were sealed are MNS Traders and Dhanvantri Traders.

MCC Environmental Engineer Maithri, Inspectors Dhananjaya Gowda, Yogesh, Manjunath and staff who raided the two shops, seized banned plastic materials weighing about 138 kg and worth about Rs. 12,500 from the shops besides sealing the shops as this was the second time that these shops were raided.

The MCC officials had a few months ago raided these shops and had seized the banned plastic materials besides warning them against doing such illegal trade. As the owners of these shops continued to flout the rules and indulged in selling the banned items, these shops have been sealed, according to MCC Environmental Engineer Maithri.