Chamundeshwari Teppotsava held

Mysuru: The Chamundeshwari Teppotsava was held amidst a sea of devotees atop Chamundi Hill last night.

The rituals began with Pallakki Utsava of the presiding deity Goddess Chamundeshwari on Thursday morning. The Pallakki passed through the Ratha Street in a procession and reached Devikere, where the Teppotsava took place in the night.

The magnificently Teppa (coracle) was decorated with colourful lights. The Teppa made three rounds in Devikere tank, even as the devotees burst crackers and the Police Band played music.

After circling Devikere three times, the idol of the presiding deity was placed in the Golden Pallakki at 7.40 pm and pujas and rituals were performed. Police had provided tight security on the occasion.