CM, Dy.CM to attend Passing Out Parade tomorrow

Mysuru: Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwara, who is also the Home Minister, will be in city tomorrow.

They will attend the Passing Out Parade of the 34th batch of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) probationers and first batch of Assistant Jail Superintendent probationers, who received training at the city’s Karnataka Police Academy (KPA). The programme will take place at the KPA parade grounds at 9 am on Oct.27.

DG & IGP Neelamani N. Raju, DGP (Training) Padam Kumar Garg, ADGP (Prisons) N.S. Megharik, IGP (Training) S. Ravi, KPA Director Vipul Kumar and others will be present.

In all, 36 DySPs and five Jail Superintendents will pass out after the basic training which began from Oct.9, 2017. Out of the 36 DySPs, eight are women, 16 are engineers, one MBBS, two Veterinary Sciences doctors, one dentist and one with a MBA degree.

Chandankumar Neelkanta, a BE in Computer Science from Ittigegud in Mysuru, will receive Best All Rounder award, while G. Anuradha from Bengaluru the Best in women’s category. M.J. Prithvi from Saligrama near Mirle is the Best Outdoor woman and among the men it is Manoj Kumar from Chikkamagalur who is the Best Outdoor man. The Best Indoor Man is Chandankumar. Best Shooting awardees: Dr. A.R. Sumit and Venkatesh.

A full-fledged dress rehearsal of the Passing Out Parade including karate demonstration and prize distribution was held this morning in the presence of KPA Director Vipul Kumar and Deputy Director Vamshi Krishna. DCP Dr. N. Vishnuvardhan inspected the parade.