‘Shuddhi’ is Best Film Tara Best Actress

Bengaluru: Kannada movie Shuddhi directed by Adarsh H. Eshwarappa, which hit the theatres in 2017, has been adjudged the Best Film by the Award-Selection Committee formed by the State Government.

The State Film Awards were announced last evening and Shuddhi was followed by Kudlu Ramakrishna’s ‘March 22’ as the second Best Film and Abhay Simha’s Paddai (Tulu). Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer ‘Rajakumara’, directed by Santosh Anand Ram, was declared the best entertainer. V. Harikrishna bagged Best music director award for the film.

Former BJP MLC Tara Anuradha won the Best Actress award for ‘Hebbet Ramakka’, while Vishruth Naik was adjudged Best Actor for ‘Manjari’. ‘Hebbet Ramakka’ also received a special recognition award for the best social cause message.

‘Yeleyaru Navu Geleyaru’ directed by Vikram Suri was declared the Best Film in the children’s category; Master Karthik and Shlagha Saligrama were nominated for the Best Child Actor and Actress awards for ‘Ramarajya’ and ‘Kataka’ respectively.

While the Best Film will receive a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh and the Producer and Director will get 50 gms of gold, the second Best movie and other awardees will get Rs. 75,000 and 100 gms of silver.