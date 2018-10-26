MeToo in Sandalwood: Talks fail, Sarja slaps Rs. 5 cr. defamation suit on Sruthi

Bengaluru: Actor Arjun Sarja has filed a Rs. 5 crore defamation case against Sruthi Hariharan at the Bengaluru City Civil Court yesterday. The case was filed by Arjun’s nephew Dhruva Sarja on his behalf.

This amidst high drama in the Kannada film industry after Sruthi Hariharan alleged that Arjun Sarja had behaved with her inappropriately during a song sequence for a movie.

Arjun’s move comes a few hours after his manager filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police alleging that the actor’s email and social media accounts had been hacked. In a Facebook post, on Oct. 19, Sruthi alleged that Arjun had behaved inappropriately on the pretext of a rehearsal. She said that he’d pulled her close to him and had run his hand on her back without her consent.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), which does not have an Internal Complaints Committee till date, attempted to “resolve” the issue. Sruthi and Arjun met the Members of a dormant Central Reconciliation Committee of the KFCC last evening. Veteran actor and Congress leader Ambarish was put in charge of mediating between Sruthi and Arjun Sarja.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive with both the accuser and the accused standing firm on their decisions. After presenting his version at the KFCC meet, actor Arjun Sarja who appeared before the media for the first time after being accused of sexual harassment, made it clear that he will not compromise at any cost.

“It is the saddest day in my life, I am deeply pained, and it is only I who know the amount of damage it has cost me at the personal level. I have come here because as an artiste for over 34 years, my entire family including my father have always treated the Chamber with utmost respect,” he said. “Time will reveal the truth. As it is right before the Court, I cannot talk much about it but soon the real culprits who are behind all this will be soon unmasked through an investigation,” he added.

Speaking on similar lines, Sruthi remarked that it is always the woman who is victimised after she raises her voice. “After being called by the Chamber to present my case, I am withholding my decision to file a complaint in the matter. It is because I immensely respect the body. However, I have come to know that two separate cases have been filed against me, one before the Court and another before the Police,” she said.

“In fact, I am glad that he (Arjun) wants to fight it out in Court,” said Sruthi, adding that there is no question of apologising and more so when she is the victim. The actress made it clear that she will wait till Friday for the final decision of the Chamber, after which she will take further action on fighting it out legally.

Follow Star of Mysore on Instagram www.instagram.com/starofmysore