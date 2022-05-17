Incessant rains in Mysuru since three days: Bogadi Lake overflows

May 17, 2022

Culvert washed away in Bogadi 2nd Stage

Surrounding Layouts and streets flooded

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mariyappana Kere, popularly known as Bogadi Lake and one of the important lakes of the city, overflowed early this morning following incessant rains that has continued to lash the city for the third day today.

The Bogadi Lake had breached in October last year due to heavy downpour, after it got filled to the brim for the first time in more than 25 years.

Due to the overflowing of Bogadi Lake today, a culvert on the road that connects CFTRI Layout with the Ring Road, got washed away along with a portion of the road, resulting in complete cut-off of traffic and pedestrian movement. This road is located near Nagalingeshwara Temple, behind Mata Amritanandamayi Institutions in Bogadi 2nd Stage.

Besides, Ashraya Layout and CFTRI Layout that are adjacent to Bogadi Lake were inundated with rain water. There were reports of rain water gushing into many houses in these two localities due to overflowing of storm water drains , causing a lot of inconvenience to the residents.

Following the overflowing of Bogadi Lake, MCC officials headed by Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy visited the spot and carried out an inspection.

Rain water from lowlying areas of Vijayanagara 3rd and 4th Stages and Hinkal flows into Bogadi Lake, from where excess water flows through a canal to Lingambudhi Lake, which is a bigger one. At present, this canal, which links the Bogadi Lake with Lingambudhi Lake, is 6 ft. wide and locals have been demanding that the canal be widened so that water can flow in a large volume and in a quicker time, thus preventing overflow or breach of Bogadi Lake.

People walking through a flooded street in Niveditha Nagar.

Rs.15 crore plan to widen canal

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikantha Reddy said that the MCC had prepared a Rs.15 crore plan to widen this canal to 14 ft. But the implementation of this project got delayed due to certain reasons, he pointed out, adding that the MCC will take measures to expedite canal widening works so that overflow or breach can be prevented in the future.

The Commissioner directed the officials to take up road restoration works near Bogadi’s Nagalingeshwara Temple on a war footing and restore traffic and pedestrian movement as early as possible. He also instructed to inspect all other overflowing sewage lines and drainages and take appropriate measures for clearing any blockages.

MCC Superintending Engineer Mahesh, Executive Engineer Madhusudhan, Development Officer Satyamurthy, Corporator Nirmala Harish, staff of Bogadi Town Panchayat and others were present.

Rains wreak havoc across city

Elsewhere in the city, a power transformer was damaged in KHB Colony located near the RMP quarters in Kuvempunangar, which was attended to by CESC personnel and there were reports of many roadside trees and electric poles getting uprooted in several other parts of the city.

A huge tree got uprooted behind the SP Office near Gayathripuram and traffic on the road was blocked for some time until the MCC’s Abhaya team cleared the tree.

Rain water gushed into several houses located near Triveni Circle on Dr. Rajkumar Road and also behind BSNL Tower in Vijayanagar 4th Stage. This apart, several trees got uprooted in many other localities of the city, which were duly cleared by MCC, CESC and Forest Department personnel, who carried out such operations in the city the whole day today.

The MCC’s Abhaya team personnel had a very busy day today, clearing trees and blocked drainages across the city.

Meanwhile Bengaluru’s Meteorological Centre of India Meteorological Department has predicted that intermittent rains would continue for the next couple of days due to a cyclonic circulation associated with cyclonic storm that passes through South-interior Karnataka.