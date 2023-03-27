Raghu Kautilya demands inner reservation for vocation-based communities
News

Raghu Kautilya demands inner reservation for vocation-based communities

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that vocation-based (Kulakasubu) communities are backward in all respects — academically, socially, economically, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) Chairman Raghu Kautilya has urged the Government to provide inner-reservation for these communities, who are covered under 2-A reservation category.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Raghu Kautilya said that a total of 202 communities are covered under 2-A category, out of which 150 are micro-communities which earn their livelihood by carrying out their vocational jobs.

Maintaining that these micro-communities are deprived of reservation benefits, he wanted the Government to re-classify the 2-A category reservation quota in order to provide reservation benefits to the truly deserving Kulakasubu communities, which are lagging behind in development, and thus empower them.

He also demanded that the Government lift the income ceiling of Rs. 8 lakh. He also sought the support of MLC A.H. Vishwanath and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah for the cause.

Ganiga community leader Umesh, Kumbara community leaders Nagendra and Manju were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching