Raghu Kautilya demands inner reservation for vocation-based communities

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that vocation-based (Kulakasubu) communities are backward in all respects — academically, socially, economically, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (MPVL) Chairman Raghu Kautilya has urged the Government to provide inner-reservation for these communities, who are covered under 2-A reservation category.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here this morning, Raghu Kautilya said that a total of 202 communities are covered under 2-A category, out of which 150 are micro-communities which earn their livelihood by carrying out their vocational jobs.

Maintaining that these micro-communities are deprived of reservation benefits, he wanted the Government to re-classify the 2-A category reservation quota in order to provide reservation benefits to the truly deserving Kulakasubu communities, which are lagging behind in development, and thus empower them.

He also demanded that the Government lift the income ceiling of Rs. 8 lakh. He also sought the support of MLC A.H. Vishwanath and Opposition Leader Siddharamaiah for the cause.

Ganiga community leader Umesh, Kumbara community leaders Nagendra and Manju were present.