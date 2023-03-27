K.R. Constituency to be borewell-free from Apr. 20: MLA Ramdas

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: KR MLA S.A. Ramdas said that ‘The dream of making Krishnaraja Assembly Constituency free from borewells will be a reality on Apr.20.’

Ramdas spoke to media persons after inspecting Kabini Water Storage unit near Bidaragoodu, along with Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Officers of Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW), Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board (KUWS&DB), Energy Department, Water Resources Department and other departments on Thursday.

“The dream of making Krishnaraja segment borewell-free is inching towards reality. Additional 30 MLD water will be supplied to the Constituency from Apr.20, against 60 MLD of water being supplied in the present scenario. It had been resolved to make the Constituency borewell- free by tapping additional 30 MLD of water and as visualised, the project has been completed,” added Ramdas.

After three months, 30 MLD of water will be received further taking the total supply of water to 120 MLD. However to assess the flow of water in the Constituency, there will be disruption in water supply for eight hours on Mar.27, said Ramdas appealing to the people to cooperate on that day.