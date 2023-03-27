Pancharatna Yatra Event highlights: Cut-outs, tasty food, busy juice stalls

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The venue of the valedictory of Pancharatna Yatra was dominated by huge cut-outs of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim.

A model of the Mysore Palace was created with photos of Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, H.D. Revanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Anita Kumaraswamy, sending the message of the family’s hold on the Old Mysuru region — Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Hassan and Chamarajanagar.

Notably, the Palace model also had photos and cut-outs of State JD(S) Chief C.M. Ibrahim, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, C.S. Puttaraju, S.R. Mahesh, Ashwin Kumar, youth leader G.D. Harish Gowda and others.

The other highlight of the mega event was the food served at various counters. As the event began in the evening, the dinner was prepared by over 50 cooks and 1,700 assistants and over 30 dishwashing personnel. The cooks were brought from Mysuru, Mandya and Davanagere.

The menu included tomato bath, pudina bath, Kesari bath and Mysore Pak. Food was served at 50 counters and drinking water and toilet facilities were also arranged. Also, arrangements were made for evening prayers (Namaz) at the venue after 6.30 pm for Muslims as the Ramzan fasting month had begun.

Many villagers had set up stalls at the venue and they reaped profits selling juices, ice cream, gobi manchuri, pani-puri, cut fruits and sliced cucumber and watermelon.