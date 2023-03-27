Pancharatna Yatra Event highlights: Cut-outs, tasty food, busy juice stalls
News

Pancharatna Yatra Event highlights: Cut-outs, tasty food, busy juice stalls

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The venue of the valedictory of Pancharatna Yatra was dominated by huge cut-outs of former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and JD(S) State President C.M. Ibrahim.

A model of the Mysore Palace was created with photos of Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy, H.D. Revanna, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Anita Kumaraswamy, sending the message of the family’s hold on the Old Mysuru region — Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Hassan and Chamarajanagar.

Notably, the Palace model also had photos and cut-outs of State JD(S) Chief C.M. Ibrahim, MLAs G.T. Devegowda, C.S. Puttaraju, S.R. Mahesh, Ashwin Kumar, youth leader G.D. Harish Gowda and others.

The other highlight of the mega event was the food served at various counters. As the event began in the evening, the dinner was prepared by over 50 cooks and 1,700 assistants and over 30 dishwashing personnel. The cooks were brought from Mysuru, Mandya and Davanagere.

The menu included tomato bath, pudina bath, Kesari bath and Mysore Pak. Food was served at 50 counters and drinking water and toilet facilities were also arranged. Also, arrangements were made for evening prayers (Namaz) at the venue after 6.30 pm for Muslims as the Ramzan fasting month had begun.

Many villagers had set up stalls at the venue and they reaped profits selling juices, ice cream, gobi manchuri, pani-puri, cut fruits and sliced cucumber and watermelon.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching