IIT Bombay Professor speaks on ‘Climate Change and Corrective Action’

March 27, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: “Avoid, Minimise and Generate (AMG) — Practice AMG to avoid situations of OMG,” said Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, who is popularly known as the Solar Man of India.

Prof. Solanki addressed the students at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Mysuru, at an event organised as part of C20 initiative in association with Institution’s Innovation Council and Campus Level IQAC.

In his interactive lecture on “6 Point Understanding of Climate Change and Corrective Action,” Prof. Solanki spoke on current climate crisis while encouraging the audience to garner accountability. He also briefed on the ongoing climate disaster across six facets, spanning the inception of climate change, its root cause, resultant statistics that imply alarming consequences, and how to take corrective measures.

Prof. Solanki instilled a sense of personal agency through scientific and philosophical nuances that underline the current climate crisis that threatens to destabilise ecological balance in a mere 6-7 years.

He stressed on the importance of Energy Swaraj (independence), a crucial step for mitigating the ongoing crisis.

India is holding the presidency of G20 this year. Civil20 (C20) is an official engagement group of G20 that aims to bring a perspective from civil society organisations from around the world to the forum’s heads of the countries under the leadership of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma), Chancellor, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Chair, C20. This session was an initiation under C20.

Solar Bus

Prof. Solanki, the Brand Ambassador of Solar Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh, has also pledged to live in a ‘Solar Bus’ for 11 years, which, as the name suggests, harnesses solar power to enable his lifestyle.

The students of Amrita Mysuru also got an opportunity to witness the Solar Bus. The talk was thus an extensive learning experience not just for cognitive awareness, but also to call to move the individuals of today.

Indugupalli Naga Siva Shankar, the South Zone coordinator of the C20 2023 Ambassador programme, gave a brief account of the event.

Dr. B.S. Krishna Prasad, former Chairman of Karnataka Public Services Commission (KPSC), was also present as the chief guest.

Principal of Amrita Mysuru, Dr. G. Ravindranath, Director of Amrita Mysuru Brahmachari Anantaananda Chaitanya, Correspondent of Amrita Mysuru Brahmachari Muktidamrta Chaitanya, Academic Coordinator of Amrita Mysuru Dr. Rekha Bhat, staff and students of the Institute were present.