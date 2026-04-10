Former MP Prathap Simha submits memorandum to Minister V. Somanna

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha submitted a memorandum to Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna requesting him to carry out railway development works in Chamaraja Assembly Constituency.

Prathap Simha, who met Somanna during his visit to Mysuru yesterday, requested the Minister to widen the Road Under Bridge (RUB) at K.G. Koppal to prevent traffic congestion.

He also requested Somanna to develop the Ashokapuram Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and also extend the Yeshwanthpur – Barmer Express (Train No. 14805) service to Mysuru.

MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, former MLA C.S. Puttaraju, Mysuru City BJP President L. Nagendra and others were present.