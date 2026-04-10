PRASHAD scheme atop Chamundi Hill: HC halts work, asks DC to file accounts

April 10, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the ongoing construction works atop Chamundi Hill in Mysuru being carried out under the Centre’s National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme.

A Bench, led by Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order on Apr. 7, halting the Rs. 47 crore project. The Court directed the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner to immediately stop all construction activities until further orders and warned that any violation would invite action.

“The respondent, Deputy Commissioner, shall forthwith stop all construction activities of whatsoever nature at the disputed temple premises, without any exception,” the Court said.

The Court also directed the DC to file a detailed affidavit explaining how the Rs. 47 crore grant is being utilised within two weeks. The affidavit must include details of the works undertaken, the amount spent so far and the present stage of execution.

The Bench made it clear that any violation of its interim order would be viewed seriously and could amount to aggravated contempt, warranting appropriate legal action against the Deputy Commissioner.

Senior advocate Sai Deepak, appearing for the petitioner, told the Court that the ongoing construction works were not temporary in nature and could pose a threat to the temple structure.

Affecting Hill’s original character

The petition was filed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of the erstwhile Mysore Royal family. She contended that the works were altering the original character of Chamundi Hill and violating earlier assurances that no permanent construction would be undertaken.

Coming down heavily on the authorities, the Court observed that orders passed by Constitutional Courts are binding mandates and not advisory in nature and must be strictly complied with by all instrumentalities of the State.

“The executive cannot arrogate (take or claim) to itself the discretion to disregard or dilute judicial orders on the pretext of administrative exigencies or financial allocations. Such a stand strikes at the very foundation of the rule of law,” the Court observed.

Not minor works

The Court also noted that photographs on record clearly showed that the construction activities were of considerable magnitude and could not be treated as minor or temporary works.

The order further pointed out that on Oct. 15, 2024, Jan. 14, 2026 and Feb. 17, 2026, the Court had clearly directed that no construction activity should take place and that neither movable nor immovable temple properties should be disposed of.

“Despite a categorical undertaking by the State Government that no permanent construction would be undertaken and that the State would abide by the Court’s directions, the material on record indicates that construction activity has continued,” the Court noted.

“Such action is in blatant disregard of the undertaking recorded by this Court. Judicial orders cannot be reduced to empty formalities nor can undertakings given to the Court be breached with impunity,” the Bench added.

The activities undertaken in the Chamundeshwari Temple cannot be considered temporary. If permitted, they would endanger the Temple structure itself.

— J. Sai Deepak, Advocate appearing for Pramoda Devi Wadiyar

The PRASHAD project work atop Chamundi Hill will be suspended immediately as per the Court’s order. We will comply with the Court’s directive. A petition will be submitted to the High Court to vacate the stay order.

— G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru

As per the High Court’s order, the PRASHAD project work must be stopped immediately. Already, two Court orders were blatantly violated and the work continued. Now, the High Court has issued a stay order for the third time. If the order is violated again and the work continues, we will be compelled to launch a large-scale protest.

— Lohitt Urs, Convener, Chamundi Hill Conservation Committee