Birth control for wildlife!

April 10, 2026

Forest Minister Khandre floats idea to check elephant, big cat population

Bengaluru: In a surprising move, the Karnataka Government is considering the possibility of sterilising select wild animals as a measure to control their population and reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre spoke about the idea while addressing the media on Wednesday, following the death of a coffee planter who was trampled by a wild elephant at Srimangala in Kodagu.

The Minister said incidents of man-animal conflict have been on the rise in villages bordering forests across the State, including areas around Nagarahole, Bandipur and Bhadra. These conflicts have led to the loss of human lives and livestock.

According to him, the increasing population of elephants, leopards and tigers in forest areas has resulted in animals straying into human habitats in search of food and water.

“In this background, there is a need to consider sterilising select wild animals to control their population. At the same time, we must conserve wildlife and ensure that no human life is lost,” he said.

Pointing out that the population of some species is growing rapidly, Khandre said there is a need for a public debate on the issue. “A similar proposal is also being debated in the Supreme Court. We will have to take the opinion of wildlife and legal experts before deciding on submitting a report to the Court,” he added.

The Minister also said the Government has taken up voluntary rehabilitation of forest dwellers from core forest areas. Such relocation would help expand wildlife habitats and reduce conflict between humans and animals.

He further noted that the Government has proposed the creation of an elephant sanctuary to mitigate human-elephant conflict, but the project has been delayed due to hurdles in obtaining the Centre’s approval.

Wildlife experts oppose proposal

Wildlife documentary makers and conservationists Krupakar and Senani have strongly opposed the idea of sterilising wild animals. They said sterilisation may be feasible for animals kept in zoos but cannot be applied to wildlife living in natural habitats.

According to them, such a move could adversely affect the physical and behavioural patterns of wild animals and may even lead to increased stress among wildlife. “The Government should not even think about sterilising wild animals in forests. It could negatively impact their natural behaviour and ecological balance,” they said.