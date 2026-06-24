ED Raids Excise Addl. Commissioner 

June 24, 2026

Enforcement Directorate officers raid multiple locations including retired lady Excise Inspector’s Mysuru residence at Dattagalli allegedly linked to Excise Addl. Commr. Dr. Y. Manjunath

Mysuru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted simultaneous searches at six locations across Karnataka, including Mysuru,

Belagavi, Vijayanagar and Bengaluru, early this morning in connection with an investigation allegedly involving Excise Department Additional Commissioner Dr. Y. Manjunath.

The officer is under scrutiny for allegedly acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, including land worth crores of rupees, bars, restaurants and other properties, reportedly held in benami names.

Dr. Manjunath is the son of former Ballari MP Y. Devendrappa and brother-in-law of Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

A joint team of ED officials from Bengaluru and Goa carried out searches at multiple locations linked to Dr. Manjunath.

The premises included his residence near Doordarshan Kendra in Belagavi, an apartment in Bengaluru, a residence in Mysuru belonging to a woman said to be closely associated with him, a relative’s house in Arasikere in Vijayanagar district and a friend’s residence in Ainapur village of Athani taluk in Belagavi district. Several other locations were also searched.

Local Police were not informed

In a departure from routine practice, the ED did not seek assistance from local Police during raids, citing concerns of political influence. Instead, personnel of the CRPF were deployed for security at all search locations.

The officials examined records, financial transactions, bank accounts and digital evidence.

Sources said, investigators suspect that assets worth several crores had been acquired through benami transactions.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had earlier searched premises linked to some of Dr. Manjunath’s business associates and partners, where documents allegedly pointing to his involvement were recovered. The findings reportedly led the agency to intensify its probe.

Dr. Manjunath was not present at his Belagavi or Bengaluru residence when the search was conducted. ED officials seized documents and electronic records and further investigation is underway.

Mysuru residence searched

Among the properties searched was a plush house in Dattagalli belonging to Yamuna, a retired Excise Department Inspector who had taken voluntary retirement.

The residence, “Swayambhoo,” located at No. 3638, 5th Cross, Dattagalli, was searched for nearly four hours. Yamuna lived with her mother, Sulochana there.

Sources said, investigators suspect the property may have been acquired in Yamuna’s name on behalf of Dr. Manjunath, who is facing allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

Following the search, ED officials reportedly seized documents and digital records and later accompanied Yamuna to a bank to verify financial transactions and related records. A woman officer and a male officer escorted her, while CRPF personnel provided security.

Officials thoroughly searched the premises before taking her for further questioning. The investigation is continuing.