A game with a difference…: Dasara Heritage Treasure Hunt on Oct. 17

Around 60 teams to explore the beauty of city

Mysuru: There are around 200 buildings identified as heritage structures of Mysuru built by the erstwhile Maharajas. These buildings are well-maintained by the Government and used for different purposes like housing Government Offices, Hotels, Law Courts, Research Institutes and the like.

These buildings, reflecting the Indo Sarcenic, Greco Roman, Hoysala and European styles of architecture, add to the beauty of the city. To provide an opportunity for the present generation to revisit their forgotten archaic structures, the District Administration, Department of Tourism and Dwija Conservation Society of Art and Cultural Heritage have joined hands to hold an ‘Amazing Dasara Heritage Treasure Hunt’ on Oct.17. The event begins from Mysore Palace Main Entrance Gate at 10 am.

It’s a game with a difference, as the District Administration and Heritage Conservationists have chalked out this event to help people understand the heritage and monuments. Around 60 teams will race one another across the city on a treasure hunt that will unfold through series of clues, stories and dollops of drama.

The team, each comprising four members on car, will start from Mysore Palace. It provides an exciting opportunity for the participants to test their knowledge, new route and challenges. The theme of this treasure hunt is Urban Meets Heritage which focuses on city’s buildings, activities and culture associated with it.

The team members will explore the city heritage structure, monuments, by wandering its streets and alleys. Each team will carry the hunt forward.

Free mobile phone text service will be provided for clues if any participant gets stuck ensuring that no mystery goes unsolved.

The clues will be a mixture of straight puzzle and cryptic rules. There will also be lot of fun with challenges to bring the best experience for the participants. Games and mystery tests will be conducted both on road and off-road about 4 to 6 kms.

Categories

The Treasure Hunt contest will be conducted under different categories — Automobile groups consist of six teams, Hotel groups of six teams, Student groups of six teams, Family & Tourist category of six teams and a Four-Member team of car owning category.

The teams will cover places like Mysore Palace, Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Chaatri, Police Commissioner’s Office, Zoo, Lokaranjan Mahal (behind Zoo), Race Course, Chamundi Hill, Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hill, Nandi, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Mounted Commandant Office, Sri Kanteerava Narasimharaja Sports Club, Town Hall, Clock Tower, Devaraja Market, Kaveri Emporium Building, K.R. Hospital, Wellington Lodge, St. Philomena’s Church, Government House, Van Ingen Bungalow, Karanji Mansion (Postal Training Centre), Summer Palace, Bannur Road, Chamaraja Wadiyar Chaatri, Jaganmohan Palace, Maharaja’s College, Metropole Hotel, Mayura Hotel, Railway Station, Rail Museum, R.K. Narayan Museum, Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Kuvempu’s ‘Udayaravi’ residence, Lakshmi Temple (Hebbal), Chittaranjan Mahal (The Green Hotel), Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion (Museum), Gun House, Parakala Mutt, City Law Courts, Vasudevacharya’s residence, Silk Factory, Corporation Building, Hardwicke High School, Maharani’s College, Marimallappa’s High School, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan Bungalow, Kukkarahalli Lake, Crawford Hall and Oriental Research Institute among others.

The organisers will also depute their staff to assist the participants. Besides there will be an ambulance stationed at vantage points, doctors and mechanics on call in case the participants are in trouble.

This trail is approximately around 4 miles and one needs three hours to complete the Hunt. It is suitable for all ages from 18 to 35 years and is a best opportunity for friends to enjoy the hunt looking for the treasure.

Prizes include trophies, medals and certificates.

Register online via: www.mysoredasara.gov.in/events/dasara-treasure-hunt/ before Oct.15.

Interested may contact Mob: 97414-79920