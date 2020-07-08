A garbage dumping spot on Dewan’s Road

July 8, 2020

Garbage is being dumped regularly at the junction of Bidaram Krishnappa Road and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Dewan’s Road making the place a garbage dumping spot. A resident of Devaraja Mohalla, who has sent the photo, alleged that though Pourakarmikas clean the place everyday, shopkeepers in the surroundings dump plastic and other waste materials later, which gets scattered on the road by next day morning. Also, the plastic waste is being consumed by stray cattle along with other waste which is injurious to them. Authorities concerned are urged to install a garbage bin at the spot with instructions to dump garbage inside the bin.