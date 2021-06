June 8, 2021

A. Leelavathi (84), wife of retired St. Philo-mena’s High School Head Master late R. Balaji Singh, passed away yesterday evening in city.

She leaves behind sons retired Government Polytechnic College Principal B.L. Govindaraj Singh and retired Education Officer B.L. Nagendra Singh, two daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at N.R. Mohalla Burial Grounds this morning.