Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman’s two-day tour of district from today

June 8, 2021

Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Kote M. Shivanna will be arriving in the city at 6 pm today (June 8) on a two-day tour of the district. He will stay overnight in the city at Jaladarshini Guest House.

Shivanna will visit Talakad in T. Narasipur taluk at 10.30 am tomorrow (June 9) and will inspect the spot where manual scavenging is alleged to have taken place. Thereafter, he will arrive at T. Narasipur at 12.15 pm and will hold a meeting on the measures taken for the welfare of Pourakarmikas serving in T.N. Pur TMC amid the COVID crisis, following which he will address a press meet at 1.15 pm, according to a press release.

