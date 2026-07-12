A life of simplicity 

July 12, 2026

Mysuru: S. Janaki, who left an indelible mark on the film industry, will be remembered not only for her soulful songs but also for her simplicity and graceful demeanour.

Her husband, V. Ram Prasad, was a pillar of support throughout her illustrious career. After he died in 1997, Janaki’s life took a quiet turn.

From then on, she gave up wearing colourful sarees with golden borders and chose instead to wear plain white or light-coloured sarees.

Earlier known for the large vermilion mark on her forehead, she began applying sacred ash (vibhuti) after her husband’s passing, reflecting the simplicity that came to define her later years.