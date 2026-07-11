Grand 11-Day Dasara

July 11, 2026

No scaling down of Nada Habba despite drought concerns: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar

Aug. 26: Gajapayana; Oct. 11: Dasara opens; Oct. 21: Jumboo Savari

Bengaluru: Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (DKS) announced that this year’s Nada Habba Dasara will be celebrated over 11 days with full grandeur, featuring new programmes that showcase Karnataka’s rich cultural diversity and traditions.

Speaking to reporters after a preparatory meeting at Vidhana Soudha yesterday evening, Shivakumar said the festivities will begin with the traditional Gajapayana, the ceremonial procession of elephants, on Aug. 26 at 10 am.

The official inauguration of Dasara is scheduled for Oct. 11 at 11.50 am, while the Jumboo Savari and Nandi Dhwaja Puja will be held on Oct. 21 at 1.30 pm. Floral tributes will be offered to Goddess Chamundeshwari, seated in the Golden Howdah, at 4.10 pm, marking the start of the Vijayadashami procession.

Shivakumar said the Government would write to Union Government seeking an Air Show as part of this year’s celebrations.

“We will submit a formal request to the Centre,” he said, adding that the decision on the chief guest for the inauguration would be taken in consultation with the organising committee.

CM D.K. Shivakumar holding Dasara meeting with Dy.CM Dr.G. Parameshwar, MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, Mysuru- Chamarajanagar in-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others in Bengaluru yesterday.

No cutback despite drought concerns

Rejecting speculation that drought conditions could lead to scaled-down celebrations, Shivakumar said Mysuru Dasara is a symbol of Karnataka’s pride and heritage.

“Every year, Dasara evolves with new ideas and innovations. We cannot reduce its grandeur in the name of saving money. There is no question of cancelling or simplifying the festival because of drought,” he said.

Referring to his recent visits to the Kalaburagi and Belagavi divisions, he said rainfall received over the past week had eased concerns over water availability.

“There will be no shortage of drinking water this year. Farmers have placed certain demands and the Government will take decisions based on the prevailing situation and within the legal framework,” he said.

Committee formation should remain apolitical

Shivakumar said the formation of Dasara committees should not be politicised and stressed that the Government was adopting an inclusive approach.

“We are taking everyone along. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah successfully organised Dasara for eight years. We will continue that tradition and make it even better,” he said. He acknowledged the support and suggestions received from Mysuru legislators.

The Chief Minister said recent Dasara celebrations had drawn huge crowds, aided by city-wide illumination by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and performances by nationally acclaimed singers. He also credited the State Government’s ‘Shakti’ scheme with increasing tourist footfall during the festival.

On possible additions to this year’s programme, Shivakumar said the Government would examine suggestions from across the State, including international music concerts, sporting events and programmes highlighting Hindu culture.

“This will not be my decision alone. It will be taken collectively in consultation with my colleagues,” he said.

Gold Pass distribution

Responding to concerns over the distribution of Gold Passes, Shivakumar said the issue would be discussed with the Police and District Administration to ensure better coordination.

“Visitors from outside the State must be treated with respect. Mysuru is known for its hospitality and we must uphold that reputation. We cannot tarnish the legacy of the Maharajas,” he said.

Deputy CM Dr. G. Parameshwar, Minister K.J. George, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, MLAs Tanveer Sait, T.S. Srivatsa, Puttarangashetty, K. Venkatesh, K. Harishgowda, G.T. Devegowda, G.D. Harish Gowda, Darshan Dhruvanarayan and Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, MLCs C.N. Manjegowda, Dr. D. Thimmaiah, DC Dr.G. Lakshmikanth Reddy and others were present.