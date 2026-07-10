Quarrel with wife lands man in jail after… 36 years!

July 10, 2026

Wife’s 112 call after quarrel helps Police trace robbery accused from Keralam in Mysuru; he was 30-year-old Jose at the time of committing crime in Keralam; now he is 66-year-old Shivakumar

Mysuru: A man accused of robbing a conductor of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at gunpoint more than three decades ago has been traced in Mysuru by the Narasimharaja (NR) Police.

The accused, identified as V.K. Jose, had been living in the city under the name of Shivakumar. He was residing with his wife at a JnNURM apartment in Mysuru.

According to Police, Jose allegedly committed robbery in 1990 and fled Keralam soon after. A case was registered against him at Thiruvambadi Police Station and a Court later issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) for his arrest.

After arriving in Mysuru, Jose reportedly took up painting work, got married and settled down. The couple has two daughters, both of whom are now married. Police said Jose was suffering from diabetes and underwent amputation of his right leg four years ago after developing gangrene.

Domestic dispute

The breakthrough came last week after Jose quarrelled with his wife. Following the domestic dispute, she dialled the Police emergency helpline (112), prompting Narasimharaja Police personnel to visit their residence.

During the inquiry, the Police searched the house and recovered a country-made gun and a few documents from beneath the bed where Jose used to sleep.

Suspecting that he could be a wanted person, Narasimharaja Police, under the guidance of senior officers, contacted the Keralam Police. The latter confirmed that Jose was wanted in connection with a robbery-cum-extortion case registered at Thiruvambadi Police Station and that a Non-Bailable Warrant was pending against him.

A team from Thiruvambadi Police arrived in Mysuru on Wednesday night, took Jose into custody and escorted him to Keralam, where he was produced before the jurisdictional Court.

No criminal record in Mysuru

Police said no criminal cases had been registered against Jose during his stay in Mysuru, where he had been leading a quiet life with his family until the recent domestic dispute brought him to the attention of the Police.

Investigators also revealed that Jose never allowed anyone, including his wife, to clean the area around the spot where he slept in the hall and often behaved suspiciously.

This prompted the Police to examine the area more closely, leading to the recovery of the firearm and documents that ultimately helped reveal his identity.