A rain gauge in Kodagu that can never do its job!

June 26, 2025

Ponnampet: Relentless rains continue to lash Kodagu, pushing rivers and streams well above the danger mark. Authorities have evacuated residents from low-lying areas and declared a holiday for all schools and colleges today, as the region remained under a red alert issued until 8 am this morning.

But as Kodagu battles the fury of nature, its most critical weather monitoring tools are failing. Of the 104 Telemetric Rain Gauges (TRGs) installed across the district, 56 — over 54 percent — are non-functional. Shockingly, there is no clear timeline for when these essential devices will be restored.

In a glaring act of official negligence, a TRG installed at Kanoor Gram Panchayat in Ponnampet Taluk — an area known for heavy rainfall — has been placed under a roof. Ironically, it is installed to measure rain but placed where it does not rain.

This baffling decision has rendered the gauge completely useless. With not a drop of rain reaching the sensor, accurate data from this high-rainfall zone is lost. Residents said that the TRG was installed two months ago and nothing has been done to rectify the construction anomaly.

Furious residents have flayed the Panchayat for such incompetence, calling out the lack of basic common sense and waste of public funds. TRGs are vital for real-time rainfall data collection and help agencies like the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issue timely flood alerts and coordinate emergency responses.

With more rain forecast and rivers swelling dangerously, the failure to properly install and maintain these gauges could cost lives, and underscores a disturbing lack of preparedness to face the monsoon.