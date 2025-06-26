Polling held for MCDCC Bank

June 26, 2025

Results this evening

Mysuru: The voting for electing 12 of the 13 new Directors of the MCDCC (Mysuru-Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central) Bank, which has turned out to be a prestigious one this time with as many as 4 sitting MLAs and other top political leaders of the two districts contesting, was held today at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road in city.

The polling, which began at 9 am, concluded at 4 pm.

The polls has 380 voters in all, who are delegates of Co-operative Societies and Banks in the two districts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Polling was held for 12 of the 13 seats, as H.M. Jayaram was earlier declared elected unopposed from Yelandur taluk seat in Chamarajanagar district. There are a total of 29 candidates in the fray for the 12 seats which went to the polls.

The 4 MLAs who are contesting are: G.D. Harish Gowda (Hunsur), Anil Chikkamadu (H.D. Kote), H.M. Ganesh Prasad (Gundlupet) and C. Puttarangashetty (Ch’nagar), while R. Narendra, a former 3-time MLA from Hanur, is also in the fray.

The contestants are — Mysuru taluk seat: M. Kenchappa, who is said to be a relative of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and M.G. Siddaraju; Nanjangud taluk seat: K. Raju and B.N. Sadananda, a former Director of the Bank; T. Narasipur taluk seat: C. Basavegowda and T.P. Boregowda; H.D. Kote seat: Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu, Madappa, J.K. Lakshmiprasad and Shivananjegowda; Hunsur taluk seat: JD(S) MLA G.D. Harish Gowda, Govindegowda and J. Shivanna; Periyapatna taluk seat: C.N. Ravi and E.P. Lokesh, K.R. Nagar taluk seat: Doddaswamegowda, father of sitting K.R. Nagar Congress MLA D. Ravishankar, Amit V. Devarahatti, son of MLC A.H. Vishwanath and S. Siddegowda; Chamarajanagar taluk seat: Congress MLA C. Puttarangashetty and BJP leader P. Vrushabhendrappa; Gundlupet taluk seat: Congress MLA H.M.Ganesh Prasad and S.M. Veerappa, a BJP backed candidate, Kollegal; Hanur taluk seat: Former MLA R. Narendra and B.S. Mallesh, a BJP backed candidate.

Urban Co-operative Banks & Housing Co-operative Societies seat: Former Corporator SBM Manju, former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and G.N. Manjunath, said to be a close associate of NR Congress MLA Tanveer Sait and Co-operative Societies and Co-operative Banks seat: S. Chandrashekar and T. Ramegowda.

Counting of votes will be taken up following a short break after the conclusion of voting at 4 pm and the results will be announced later this evening. Mysuru Asst. Commissioner Ashappa is the Returning Officer for the polls.

The Police had made elaborate security arrangements around the voting centre (Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry) for ensuring smooth conduct of the polls. A large number of followers of the candidates had gathered around the centre.