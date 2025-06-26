Sewage water flooding houses in Aravindanagar

June 26, 2025

Residents going through hell since 1995

Lack of co-ordination between MDA and MCC resulting in a lot of inconvenience to residents

Mysuru: Due to lack of co-ordination between Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and Mysuru Development Authority (MDA), the residents of Aravindanagar are going through hell since 1995 with sewage water flooding their homes even during small rains.

The then Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), now MDA, had formed Aravindanagar in 1987 by laying roads, UGD pipelines and after 1995, houses were constructed. But sewage water is not flowing freely through UGD pipes and is reversing into houses causing a lot of problems to the residents residing in the 9th Main of the locality.

From past three years, the residents are lodging complaints to MCC and MDA to rectify the problem, but the authorities concerned have turned a blind eye towards this issue making residents suffer further.

Sewage water from this locality flows via a private property into a big drain. But since a few years, the owner of the private property has allegedly placed sand bags and has constructed retaining walls to protect the property. This has resulted in sewage water flowing back to the houses and flooding them.

It is learnt that if the MCC and MDA officials hold talks with the owner of the private property, the problem would be solved, but the officials concerned are not ready to hold talks and have remained mute.

Residents say that if the MDA or MCC hold talks with the property owner and provide compensation, the property owner may agree to provide the land where sewage water flows into the big drain. But the authorities concerned have not taken any concrete steps in this regard, resulting in the property owner constructing a compound and stopping the flow of sewage water, residents alleged.

The residents have appealed the MDA to solve the issue many times but the MDA officials point their fingers towards MCC and when the residents approach the MCC, the officials point the fingers at MDA. This has resulted in the problem remaining stagnant.

Even the elected representatives, be it the area Corporator of the MLA have not shown any interest in solving the problem. The MCC officials just visit the area and return. The officials have only limited themselves to visiting, residents alleged.

Residents decide to bring the issue before the CM

As the MDA and MCC officials have not bothered to look into the problem and are not responding to the complaints, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, along with the residents of the locality, has decided to bring the problem to the notice of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The MLA has decided to take the photos and videos as proof of the problem and submit it to the CM. The negligent attitude and lack of co-ordination of the officials can be clearly seen. The issue, that too in the CM’s district and the helplessness of officials will be presented before the CM in the complaint.

—Aravindanagar residents