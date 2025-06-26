Rain turns Seshadri Iyer Road into lake
June 26, 2025

Mysuru: Seshadri Iyer Road is one of the prominent roads in Mysuru city. However, it turns into a nightmare for commuters on rainy days, as it transforms into a mini lake.

Located behind the Private Bus Stand, Seshadri Iyer Road is heavily used by those travelling towards Bannimantap, City Railway Station and beyond. Even a brief spell of rain is enough to flood the stretch, causing significant inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike.

With lorries and buses frequently plying on this road, two-wheeler riders bear the brunt, often getting splashed with dirty water. In an attempt to avoid being drenched, many riders speed past heavy vehicles, which sometimes leads to accidents and injuries.

Although this problem has persisted for years, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has allegedly turned a blind eye to it.

Residents also fear that stagnant water on the road will become a breeding ground for mosquitoes, posing a health hazard.

People have urged the MCC to take immediate steps to find a permanent solution, to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic flow on this vital stretch.

