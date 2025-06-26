Greater Mysuru to boost progress of Yelwal, surrounding villages: MLA GTD

June 26, 2025

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) has exuded confidence over the comprehensive development of Yelwal and surrounding villages in the vicinity of Mysuru city, once the Greater Mysuru City Corporation becomes a reality in the coming days.

MLA G.T. Devegowda was addressing the gathering, after kick-starting a drive to plant 2,000 saplings, as part of World Environment Day celebrations organised by Dr. Chandrashekar Foundation and Cauvery Group of Institutions at Yelwal yesterday.

Devegowda said, following the change in climate condition, there has been a significant changes in environment, severely impacting the prevailing weather conditions. In this wake, conservation of environment assumes significance.

“As a Zilla Panchayat President, I had taken an initiative to plant saplings from Yelwal towards Manuganahalli on Hunsur Road and Kushalnagar. Now, those plants have grown into big trees, providing shade to the passersby. Besides, the birds perch on these trees,” recalled Devegowda.

In a similar initiative, noted environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka had been invited for one lakh saplings plantation drive in a day covering schools and colleges, Primary Health Centres (PHC), Hospitals and Parks. After much struggle at the Government level, the funds was tapped under Social Forestry Scheme of Forest Department to nurture the saplings, reminisced Devegowda about the major initiatives taken during his stint as a Cooperation Minister earlier.

For better health of a man, the environment plays a pivotal role. The trees absorb moisture and create a pleasant environment. Hence, everyone should plant saplings, advised Devegowda.

Dr. Chandrashekar is rendering service in health sector ever since he established Sri Cauvery Hospital. Now, he has ventured into education sector too, by establishing educational institutions. The plans to establish an engineering college at Yelwal shall benefit the students from rural areas of this part, said Devegowda.

Not many rural students area able to reap the benefits of engineering colleges in urban areas. The college on the anvil here shall be largely benefiting the students from K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote and surroundings of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, said Devegowda.

Retired Additional Secretary of Forest Department Lakshman, Chairman of Cauvery Group of Institutions Dr. Chandrashekar, Dr. Sarala Chandrashekar, Administrative Officer Dr. B. Srikantaswamy, Ashoka, Raju and others were present.