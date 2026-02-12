Hanchya-Sathagalli residents oppose C&D Waste Plant

February 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun work on setting up a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant at Hanchya near Sathagalli, the residents of the locality have opposed the Plant contending that the Plant will pollute the atmosphere.

A delegation of residents met officials of the Rammanahalli Town Panchayat and submitted a memorandum demanding that the project be shifted elsewhere.

Residents argued that Hanchya and surrounding residential areas would suffer from dust pollution and environmental hazards if the Plant is set up nearby. They urged authorities to relocate the facility outside the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, away from populated zones.

The villagers warned that if the construction work is not halted, they would be forced to launch a protest. Local leaders, including H.V. Venkategowda, Boregowda, Thammegowda, Mahadevu, Umesh, Gavisiddegowda, C. Kumar and Anil, were present.