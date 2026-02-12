Hanchya-Sathagalli residents oppose C&D Waste Plant
News

Hanchya-Sathagalli residents oppose C&D Waste Plant

February 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has begun work on setting up a Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Processing Plant at Hanchya near Sathagalli, the residents of the locality have opposed the Plant contending that the Plant will pollute the atmosphere.

A delegation of residents met officials of the Rammanahalli Town Panchayat and submitted a memorandum demanding that the project be shifted elsewhere.

Residents argued that Hanchya and surrounding residential areas would suffer from dust pollution and environmental hazards if the Plant is set up nearby. They urged authorities to relocate the facility outside the upcoming Peripheral Ring Road, away from populated zones.

The villagers warned that if the construction work is not halted, they would be forced to launch a protest. Local leaders, including H.V. Venkategowda, Boregowda, Thammegowda, Mahadevu, Umesh, Gavisiddegowda, C. Kumar and Anil, were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching