Mysuru needs full-fledged Passport Seva Kendra: MP

February 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has urged the Union Ministry of External Affairs to upgrade the existing Post Office Passport Seva Kendra at Metagalli in Mysuru into a full-fledged Passport Seva Kendra with Tatkal services.

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, is emerging as a growing hub for education, information technology, tourism and overseas employment. With an increasing number of residents travelling abroad, establishing a full-fledged Passport Seva Kendra would be a citizen-friendly initiative, the MP reasoned.

After submitting a memorandum to the Union External Affairs Ministry, Yaduveer Wadiyar noted that the current Post Office Passport Seva Kendra is unable to meet public demand because of its limited capacity and the absence of Tatkal services.

As a result, applicants are compelled to travel to Bengaluru for urgent requirements. He has requested that the centre be shifted to the existing Passport Office premises in Ittigegud and expanded to provide comprehensive services.

Highlighting the growing demand, Yaduveer said that the Mysuru-Kodagu region has seen significant expansion in higher education, IT, tourism and overseas job opportunities.

Establishing a full-fledged Passport Seva Kendra in Mysuru would reduce the burden on Bengaluru centres and significantly improve service delivery for residents.

Officials have assured the MP that the request will be examined and necessary steps taken.

Passport Mela in Kodagu

Yaduveer Wadiyar also urged the Ministry to organise a Mega Passport Mela in Kodagu, pointing out that residents currently have to travel to Mysuru or Bengaluru for Passport services. Authorities have responded positively and promised to hold the Mela at the earliest.