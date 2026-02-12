Fast-track railway line between Channarayapatna-Kushalnagar: HDD
Fast-track railway line between Channarayapatna-Kushalnagar: HDD

February 12, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru:  Former Prime Minister and current Rajya Sabha Member H.D. Deve Gowda (HDD) has urged the Railway Ministry to approve the construction of a new railway line connecting Channarayapatna to Kushalnagar via Holenarasipura and Arkalgud.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Feb. 5, 2026, Deve Gowda highlighted the importance of the proposed 87-km line.

“The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the line has already been submitted by the South Western Railway (SWR) to the Ministry. This project represents a long-standing demand of the people of the Kodagu region, who have been seeking improved rail connectivity for years. The new line would significantly boost development in the area by facilitating easier access and economic opportunities,” the letter stated.

Calling for immediate sanction and allocation of funds, the former PM underscored the urgency of addressing the infrastructure needs of Kodagu, a region known for its tourism, agriculture and coffee plantations. If approved, the project is expected to enhance connectivity between central Karnataka and Kodagu district, potentially transforming local trade and travel, HDD added.

DRM clarifies

Meanwhile, Mudit Mittal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of SWR, Mysuru Division, told SOM that a preliminary engineering-cum-traffic survey for a new line between Shravanabelagola and Madikeri via Holenarasipura, Arkalgud, Konanur and Kushalnagar (117 km) has been submitted to the Railway Board. “Any further action will depend on the Board’s response,” he said.

State blamed

Union Minister of State for Railways and Water Resources V. Somanna told SOM that several railway projects in Karnataka have remained pending due to a lack of co-operation from the State Government, which he claimed had also withdrawn in-principle approval for a few projects.

“After assuming office, I have been making efforts to ensure land acquisition for the projects. Congress should not politicise developmental initiatives. We are ready to revive Mysuru-Kushalnagar railway line if the State Government allocates the required land,” he said.

