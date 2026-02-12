Works on Film City gain momentum

February 12, 2026

70 percent works on construction of compound wall completed in first phase, says Nodal Officer T.K. Harish

Mysore/Mysuru: Works on the construction of a compound wall around land identified for Film City near Immavu are almost complete.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nodal Officer and Department of Information and Public Relations T.K. Harish said, “As part of the first phase of works, nearly 70 percent of the work on construction of compound walls has been completed.”

The Department of Information and Public Relations has taken up the works on the construction of Film City under the Public-Private Participation (PPP) model and accordingly, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has also been prepared. The officials have held meetings a couple of times to discuss the Film City project being constructed on a 160-acre land at Immavu in Nanjangud taluk. The land has already been handed over to the Department of Information and Public Relations, following which the works on the construction of the compound wall have been taken up at Rs. 10 crore.

As part of the first phase of works, the Department has taken up the construction of a compound wall around 110-acre land at Rs. 7 crore. The works on the construction of a compound on 50-acre land will be taken up in the coming days, said Harish.

The proposal to construct a Film City for the Kannada film industry was submitted during reigns of Ramakrishna Hegde. Though the matter gained importance during the tenure of S.M. Krishna as the Chief Minister, it was not taken up. However, the then and current Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who happens to be a native of Mysuru, identified the place for the Film City in 2017.

Meanwhile, when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister, it was proposed to shift the project to Ramanagar in 2018.

Later, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa announced a budgetary allocation of Rs. 500 for the Film City to be established at Devika Rani Roerich Estate in Hesaraghatta, Bengaluru.

Finally, when Siddaramaiah assumed the charge as the Chief Minister for the second time, the 160-acre land was identified at Immavu, following which the works began for the Film City.