H.D. Deve Gowda urges Centre to save cash-strapped Universities

March 12, 2025

‘University of Mysore, Karnatak University reeling under severe financial distress’

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda has made a fervent appeal to the Central Government to intervene and provide financial aid to Karnataka’s premier institutions — University of Mysore and Karnatak University, Dharwad — both of which are reeling under severe financial distress.

In the Rajya Sabha yesterday, Deve Gowda underscored the Universities’ historical and academic significance, noting their immense contributions to higher education and research. However, he lamented that the institutions are now struggling to pay salaries to both teaching and non-teaching staff due to a deepening financial crunch.

“Mysore University, established in 1916 as the sixth University in India, has played a pivotal role in shaping education in the country. It has hosted prestigious events like the Indian Science Congress and made significant research contributions. Despite its legacy, the University is battling a financial crisis, affecting faculty retention and salary disbursements,” he said.

Similarly, Karnatak University in Dharwad, which has been instrumental in advancing education in North Karnataka, faces dire financial difficulties. Deve Gowda pointed out that while approvals for hiring staff have been granted, many teaching positions remain vacant and salaries are delayed.

Pointing out that over 30 Private Universities were functioning in the State, he said they were doing extremely well in providing quality education. However, the Centre should provide substantial grants to State-run Universities without mixing politics. “I hope and trust my request will be considered by the Central Government,” Deve Gowda said.

He stressed that the State Government alone cannot resolve the crisis due to limited resources and urged the Centre to step in. Drawing from his own experience as a teacher, Deve Gowda recalled how, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister, he had appointed 1.56 lakh female teachers to bolster the education system.

“The future of higher education in Karnataka hinges on these Universities. The Union Minister for Higher Education must take urgent steps to ensure faculty salaries are paid and the institutions continue to function effectively,” he asserted.

Deve Gowda urged both the Central and State Governments to prioritise education and prevent institutions of such repute from suffering due to financial constraints.