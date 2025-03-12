Retain Kodagu Varsity: MLA leads delegation to Dy.CM
News

Retain Kodagu Varsity: MLA leads delegation to Dy.CM

March 12, 2025

Madikeri: A delegation of Kodagu VV Hitarakshana Balaga, led by Madikeri MLA Dr. Mantar Gowda, met Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru recently with a plea not to either shut down Kodagu University or merge with other Universities.

The delegation brought to the notice of Dy.CM, the necessity of retaining Kodagu University, future of the students, Government grants, basic infrastructural facilities among other matters.

The delegation also met Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa and Minister for Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju, who is also the Kodagu District Minister.

Balaga Convener V.P. Shashidhar, senior advocate and Congress leader H.S. Chandramouli and former ZP Member K.P. Chandrakala were present.

