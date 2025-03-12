Women auto drivers undergo health and hygiene training
News

Women auto drivers undergo health and hygiene training

March 12, 2025

Mysuru: Physical fitness, proper nutrition, good mental health etc., are all essential elements of ensuring that an individual is fit to drive. Recent years have witnessed a growing number of women breaking free from societal norms and choosing autorickshaw driving as a career to support themselves and their families.

Taliru, an NGO based in Bengaluru and run by Chitra and coordinated by Padmasini Nuggehalli in Mysuru, aims at training women to become auto drivers and support their families.

Recently, 16 women auto drivers trained by Taliru, underwent sessions on grooming health fitness, etiquette, hygiene, mind calming techniques, breathing and rejuvenating from stress. The sessions were conducted by Yoga Guru and Wellness Coach at Aura, Mysuru, Suma Prakash.

On the first day, Suma conducted health and hygiene training session where these women were taught how to upkeep their autos and groom themselves to look and behave professional. Through interactive session and skits, these women auto drivers learnt how to communicate with clients and other users of the road.

In another session, fitness and mind-calming techniques were taught to help them learn how to manage the body and mind on a daily basis, in stressful situations and emergencies. Certificates were presented to these women auto drivers on completion of their course.

