Ex-MP launches installation of food and water bowls for birds, animals
News

Ex-MP launches installation of food and water bowls for birds, animals

March 12, 2025

Mysuru: “People depend on environment and nature for everything and one should develop a mindset to save birds and animals,” said former MP Prathap Simha.

He was speaking after launching the installation of food and water bowls for birds and small animals on roadside trees in Ward No. 23 (Dewan’s Road) by KMPK Charitable Trust.

Trust President Vikram Iyengar, former Corporator M.U. Subbaiah, R. Paramesh Gowda, Kiran Gowda, Rajesh, Chethan, Nanjappa, Byrathi Lingaraju, Vinod Urs, Nagesh Yadav, Srinivas, Shravan, Mahan Shreyas, Amith, Nagegowda, Keerthi and Suchendra were present.

Searching