Mercury soars in Mysuru; IMD warns of hottest summer yet

March 12, 2025

Today’s Mysuru temperature stands at 36.5°C; Kodagu records 40.2°C, Uttara Kannada hottest with 42.9°C

Mysuru: As summer sets in, temperatures are steadily rising in Mysuru and surrounding districts, reflecting a global trend of increasingly hotter summers driven by climate change. With no rainfall over the past three months since December’s Bay of Bengal cyclone Fengal, evaporation rates have surged, intensifying humidity and heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Mysuru recorded a maximum temperature of 36.5°C from 8.30 am on March 11 to 8.30 am on March 12, surpassing last year’s levels. Mandya recorded 37°C, Chamarajanagar 36.1°C and Kodagu 40.2°C. In Karnataka, Uttara Kannada was the hottest region during this period, recording a scorching 42.9°C, followed closely by Dakshina Kannada at 42°C. Surprisingly, Kodagu ranked third with 40.2°C, making it one of the hottest places in the State. Meanwhile, Kolar, which is typically among Karnataka’s hottest regions, recorded a relatively lower temperature of 33°C.

The sweltering conditions have forced residents to seek relief through fruits, ice creams and cooling beverages. Experts stress the need for at least one spell of rain in March to curb the rapid moisture evaporation that is driving up temperatures.

Similar trends are being observed in Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan and Kodagu, where the mercury continues to climb. The IMD predicts that this summer could be even hotter than last year, though pre-monsoon showers in April and May are expected to bring some respite. Additionally, an above-average monsoon is forecasted for June, July and August, potentially benefiting farmers.

However, rainfall during October, November and December is expected to be below normal. Mysuru district, which typically receives 837 mm of annual rainfall, is anticipated to see an increase this year. The monsoon, which arrived in Karnataka on June 4 last year, is expected to reach Kerala by May 31 this year.

While the prospect of higher rainfall offers hope for agriculture, residents remain concerned about coping with the escalating summer heat.