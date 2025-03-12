No Gruha Jyothi for 8,546 consumers in Mysuru district

March 12, 2025

Mysuru: Despite one-and-a-half years of State Government launching the ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme, a total of 8,546 consumers have been deprived of the benefits for various reasons.

In Mysuru city and taluk, a total of 4,004 consumers have not been extended the benefits of Gruha Jyothi. Similarly, 645 applications in Nanjangud, 105 in T. Narasipur, 775 in Hunsur, 544 in H.D. Kote, 387 in Sargur, 70 in K.R. Nagar, 1,592 in Periyapatna and 424 in Saligrama are pending before the authorities to be registered under the scheme.

Currently, a total of 4,68,106 consumers are registered under the scheme combining both Mysuru city and taluk. With an average of Rs. 2,363.58 lakh being paid as subsidy every month, till date Rs. 44,908.03 lakh subsidy has been released since the launch of the scheme.

Meanwhile, Rs. 5,942.74 lakh subsidy has been released to Nanjangud at a monthly average of Rs. 312.78 lakh for a total of 1,06,006 consumers; Rs. 4,772.59 lakh has been released to T. Narasipur at an monthly average of Rs. 251.19 lakh for 76,582 consumers; Rs. 4,520.46 lakh has been released to Hunsur at a monthly average of Rs. 237.92 lakh for a total of 82,425 consumers; Rs. 1,800.71 lakh has been released to H.D. Kote at a monthy average of Rs. 94.77 lakh for a total of 36,553 consumers; Rs. 1,397 lakh has been released to Saragur at a monthly average of Rs. 73.53 lakh for a 31,627 consumers; Rs. 2,429.14 lakh has been released to K.R. Nagar at a monthly average of Rs. 127.85 lakh for a total of 42,037 consumers; Rs. 3,606.24 lakh has been released to Periyapatna at a monthly average of Rs. 189.80 lakh for a total of 65,043 consumers and a total of Rs. 1,411.34 lakh has been released to Saligrama at a monthly average of Rs. 74.28 lakh for a total of Rs. 27,485 consumers.

With this, till date at total of Rs. 70,788.25 lakh has been released to Mysuru for a total of 9,35,864 consumers, said Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited Superintending Engineer Sunil Kumar.

Meanwhile, Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has demanded the authorities to extend Gruha Jyothi scheme benefits to those registered under the solar electricity generation scheme also.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, MGP Member Shobhana Sambashiva said, “Electricity using solar energy can be produced during summer. However, with sunlight not available in abundance during winter and rainy seasons, it is difficult to generate electricity. So it is important to register these consumers also under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.”

Dayanand Sagar, also an MGP Member, urging the State Government to extend the Gruha Jyothi benefits to those registered under the solar electricity generation scheme, said that with 99.19 percent consumers reaping the benefits of Gruha Jyothi scheme, it would be injustice not to extend the same benefit to consumers registered under the solar electricity generation scheme.

We have achieved 99.10 percent implementing ‘Gruha Jyothi’ scheme in Mysuru district. However, owing to technical reasons, the scheme has not been extended to 8,546 consumers. A total of 2,200 consumers have not been brought under the scheme since they have registered under the solar electricity generation scheme. They will be brought under the scheme only after a Government order is issued in this regard. —Sunil Kumar, Superintending Engineer, CESC