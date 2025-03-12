Govt. House locked for ‘Devil’ shooting

March 12, 2025

Mysuru: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who was released on bail on Oct. 30, 2024 in the Renukaswamy murder case, resumed shooting for the movie ‘Devil’ at the Government Guest House in Nazarbad here this morning.

The gates of the Government House were locked and the premises was fortified with Police and private bouncers deployed at all three entry gates on Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, road next to Mini Vidhana Soudha and on the road leading to Mysuru SP Office.

Entry was restricted to public and media persons and only those involved in the shooting of the film were allowed access.

Darshan, who resumed shooting after a gap of 10 months, will be shooting for the film ‘Devil’ for the next four days at the Government House.

Earlier in the day, the actor visited Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill before commencing the shoot.

Police personnel and a bouncer guarding the entry gates of the Government Guest House in Nazarbad.

It may be noted that Darshan was arrested from a private hotel in Mysuru on June 11, 2024 in connection with Renukaswamy murder case and was lodged at Bengaluru Central Jail along with the other accused.

Later, he was shifted to Ballari Central Prison from where he was granted interim bail by Karnataka High Court on health reasons on Oct. 30, 2024. Following this, he was granted regular bail by the High Court on Dec. 13, 2024.

The actor, who was suffering from back pain and weakness in his left leg, received treatments from doctors in both Bengaluru and Mysuru before resuming his cinema commitments.