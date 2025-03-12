Four-time biometric attendance must for doctors: Minister

March 12, 2025

Bengaluru: Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharan Prakash Patil has asserted that the State Government has made it mandatory for Government doctors in the State to record their biometric attendance four times a day and the doctors must be present in the hospital from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Minister made this disclosure while replying to a question by his party MLC Bilkis Bano in the Legislative Council recently.

“Following complaints about Government doctors working elsewhere during their working hours, the State Government has initiated strict action. It has been instructed that a doctor who reports for duty at 9 am must stay in the hospital till 4 pm and discharge his or her duties,” said Dr. Patil.

Stating that doctors were earlier allowed to go out after first 2 hours of work for a period of 1 hour, he said that there were complaints that doctors used to go out either 1 hour before or come back an hour late thereby misusing the facility given to them. To prevent this, action has been taken, added the Minister justifying the Government’s decision.

“In future, Government doctors must compulsorily register their biometric attendance four times a day at 9 am, 2 pm, 3 pm and 4 pm. Salary will be paid based on this attendance system. This has been discussed with the Heads of hospitals. Providing proper health care to people is the first priority of our Government,” added the Minister.