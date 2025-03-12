‘Dr. S.P. Yoganna is among top medical writers’

March 12, 2025

Mysuru: Senior Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat said that Mysuru’s Suyog Hospital Founder Dr. S.P. Yoganna is among the foremost Kannada medical writers of the State.

He was speaking after releasing Dr. Yoganna’s two books — ‘Swasthya Sampada’ and ‘Lyngika Sukhada Sutta Mutta’ — at a programme organised at Suyog Hospital premises in Ramakrishnanagar here recently.

Noting that Dr. Yoganna’s articles in popular newspapers have interested the readers, Bhat said the articles also have the capacity to attract new readers as well.

“Dr. Yoganna’s works are written lucidly in a simple language. He has made his articles all the more interesting by writing about complex medical problems in an easily understandable language. His writing skills have made him a popular writer,” he observed.

Noting that Dr. Yoganna has written Kannada meanings of more than 30,000 medical words, he said that this work is being published by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Maintaining that this work will be a significant contribution for the world of medical literature, he said that ‘Suyoga Vani,’ a Kannada magazine edited by Dr. Yoganna is gaining popularity for its valuable medical articles.

Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Dr. Nischalanandanatha Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said both the works are very much useful to the medical field. At a time when patience and proficiency among the youths is declining, these works have come in handy for creating awareness on medical related matters.

Writer Prof. Chandrashekar, who spoke on the book ‘Lyngika Sukhada Sutta Mutta,’ stressed on the need for imparting sex education to the youths. The book is fit enough for becoming a text book, he added.

Senior Journalist M.N. Mohan Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor Dr. N.S. Ramegowda, Suyog Hospital Trustee Sudha Yoganna, Managing Director Dr. Suyog Yoganna, Medical Director Dr. Rajendraprasad, Director Dr. Seema Yoganna and others were present.