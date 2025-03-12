‘Dr. S.P. Yoganna is among top medical writers’
News

‘Dr. S.P. Yoganna is among top medical writers’

March 12, 2025

Mysuru: Senior Journalist Vishweshwar Bhat said that Mysuru’s Suyog Hospital Founder Dr. S.P. Yoganna is among the foremost Kannada medical writers of the State.

He was speaking after releasing Dr. Yoganna’s two books — ‘Swasthya Sampada’ and ‘Lyngika Sukhada Sutta Mutta’ — at a programme organised at Suyog Hospital premises in Ramakrishnanagar here recently.

Noting that Dr. Yoganna’s articles in popular newspapers have interested the readers, Bhat said the articles also have the capacity to attract new readers as well.

“Dr. Yoganna’s works are written lucidly in a simple language. He has made his articles all the more interesting by writing about complex medical problems in an easily understandable language. His writing skills have made him a popular writer,” he observed.

Noting that Dr. Yoganna has written Kannada meanings of more than 30,000 medical words, he said that this work is being published by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

Maintaining that this work will be a significant contribution for the world of medical literature, he said that ‘Suyoga Vani,’ a Kannada magazine edited by Dr. Yoganna is gaining popularity for its valuable medical articles.

Vishwa Vokkaligara Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Dr. Nischalanandanatha Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said both the works are very much useful to the medical field. At a time when patience and proficiency among the youths is declining, these works have come in handy for creating awareness on medical related matters.

Writer Prof. Chandrashekar, who spoke on the book ‘Lyngika Sukhada Sutta Mutta,’ stressed on the need for imparting sex education to the youths. The book is fit enough for becoming a text book, he added.

READ ALSO  'Arogya Mitra' book released

Senior Journalist M.N. Mohan Kumar, former Vice-Chancellor Dr. N.S. Ramegowda, Suyog Hospital Trustee Sudha Yoganna, Managing Director Dr. Suyog Yoganna, Medical Director Dr. Rajendraprasad, Director Dr. Seema Yoganna and others were present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching