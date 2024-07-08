Bring dengue treatment under Free Health Scheme: Dr. Yoganna urges Govt.

July 8, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Chairman of Suyog Hospital at Ramakrishnanagar in city, has urged Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, to include treatment for dengue fever, under any of its free health schemes like Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka, Yeshasvini and ESI.

In a press release, Dr. Yoganna has stated that, dengue fever is fast spreading with several patients already succumbing to fever. Hence, dengue should be listed under any of the Government schemes, to enable even private medical practitioners and hospitals too, to treat the patients.

In all, there are a total of 4,500 doctors including in Government Hospitals and Government Medical Colleges. However, they alone cannot treat a population of 7 crore in the State. It would be beneficial if over 50,000 doctors serving in private health sector are put to use in treating the patients, demanded Dr. Yoganna.

In the case of severe bleeding, the patient should be treated in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which is less in Government set up, when compared to private hospitals that have more ICU facility. However, it comes at a cost, which is unaffordable for common man. Hence, the Government should include dengue treatment under any of its free health schemes, Dr. Yoganna demanded further.