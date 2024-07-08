National Lok Adalat on July 13

July 8, 2024

Three books on new criminal laws released

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Hegde said that the National Lok Adalat will be held on July 13 and the co-operation of Advocates is vital in disposal of higher number of cases at the Adalat.

He was speaking after releasing three Law books on the New Criminal Laws — BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) replacing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) replacing the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC) and Bharatiya Saskhya Adhiniyam (BSA) replacing the Indian Evidence Act (IEA)) at a programme organised under the aegis of Law Guide Kannada Monthly magazine at Mysore Bar Association Office in the city and District Courts Complex here on Thursday.

Pointing out that the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) aims to overtake Bengaluru in the National Lok Adalat rankings in respect of resolution of cases, Judge Hegde said that the legal fraternity should extend full support in achieving this feat.

Stressing on the need for speedy disposal of pending cases which were registered as per the old criminal laws, in the wake of enforcement of new criminal laws, he lauded Law Guide Editor H.N. Venkatesh for distributing these new Law books for free among the Advocates.

First Additional District and Sessions Court Judge D. Puttaswamy complimented the Mysore Bar Association for organising a month- long training programme on the new criminal laws that has come into effect from July 1.

Observing that the Judiciary and the legal fraternity will have to get acclimatised to the new Laws, he said that Judges and the Advocates should come forward together for studying and understanding the new laws. He asked the Advocates to take part in large numbers during the July 13 National Lok Adalat.

Law Guide Hon. Editor and senior Advocate H.N. Venkatesh said that as promised by him last month, the three books on the new criminal laws have been distributed to 300 Advocates though he had promised distribution of the books to 100 advocates earlier.

Senior Advocate Harish Kumar Hegde and Mysore Bar Association President S. Lokesh too spoke and said that though they are very familiar with the IPC, the legal fraternity should understand the new Laws and present their arguments based on these laws from now on. The Sections in the BNS law has come down to 358 from the 511 incorporated in the IPC, they added.

Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge P.J. Somashekar, Judge Savitri Shivaputrappa Kujji, Mysore Bar Association office-bearers A.G. Sudhir, H.B. Bharath, J. Lokesh, Pradeep Biddan and others were present.

1.15 lakh cases to be taken up during Lok Adalat

Speaking to presspersons, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Ravindra Hegde said that the DLSA has proposed to take up as many as 1.15 lakh pre-litigation and other civil cases during the National Lok Adalat to take place in Courts across Mysuru district on July 13.

Pointing out that Lok Adalat is one of the Alternative Disputes Resolution (ADR) mechanism that delivers informal, cheap and expeditious justice, he asked the litigants to take part in large numbers and get their cases resolved through mediation, conciliation and counselling.

Judge Hegde also highlighted the role of the legal fraternity in ensuring the success of the Adalat.