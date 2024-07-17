Hunsur couple reunites; daughter thanks Judges

July 17, 2024

Hunsur: A couple, who had separated for 10 years, agreed for rapprochement and reunited, in the presence of the Judges here, during the National Lok Adalat held at Court premises on Saturday.

Divya of Hunsur and Murali of Bengaluru, are the couple, who reunited, setting an example for others. A B.Com graduate, Divya had married Murali, 10 years ago and the couple have a nine-year-old daughter. However, owing to the differences that cropped up among them, in the later year of their marriage, the couple had been staying separately. Amid this, Divya had moved Hunsur Court six years ago, filing a petition seeking alimony from her husband. The case was settled amicably, during the Lok Adalat.

The couple’s nine-year-old daughter, thanked the Judges with folded hands, which made for an emotional moment. The Judges wished the couple by garlanding them, for mutually agreeing to iron out the differences among them.

Advocate Poornachandra argued on behalf of Divya and advocate K.R. Manjunath appeared for Murali.

Eighth Additional District and Sessions Court Judge T. Govindaiah, Principal Senior Civil Judge Jaibunnisa, also the Chairperson of Taluk Legal Services Authority (TLSA), Member Secretary of TLSA B.Y. Manu Patel, Additional Civil Judges Anitha and Pooja Belakere, Bar Association President S. Shivanne Gowda, Vice-President C. Harish Kumar, Woman Director of the Association Netravathi and other advocates were present.