MP Yaduveer joins cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli Lake

July 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of various service organisations of city led by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar took part in the cleanliness drive held at Kukkarahalli Lake in city this morning.

The programme held as part of the cleanliness drive initiative launched by MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, also witnessed morning walkers joining hands with the volunteers in cleaning the Lake premises. The volunteers along with the MP went around the entire Lake and collected the waste in bags which were later dumped in the MCC waste collection vehicles.

Speaking to media-persons, MP Yaduveer, said, “We have launched the cleanliness drive to create awareness among the people to keep the city including lakes, parks, monuments, schools and colleges clean.”

The Mysuru-Kodagu MP also took exceptions to dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) wastes on roadside. He said that dumping of C&D waste on roadside must not be allowed and added that he would soon launch a drive to ensure the waste was removed.

About 40 volunteers representing service organisations including Bherunda Foundation, Balya, Cyberverse Foundation, Rotary Mysore, Rotaract Clubs, Lions International, Namma Mysore Foundation, NAREDCO Mysuru, Rotary Panchasheel and Young Indians among others took part in the cleanliness drive.

The volunteers also conducted cleanliness drives at Yuvaraja’s College and Maharaja’s College premises.

It may be recalled that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar accompanied by his wife Trishika Kumari Wadiyar and volunteers had conducted a cleanliness driver after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally as part of Lok Sabha election campaign programme at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city.

Opening of office soon

Yaduveer Wadiyar said that he would be soon opening his office by the end of the month or early next month.

“We have been attending to various complaints received by the public at our office in Kuvempunagar. Till date we have received about 150 complaints. However, the official MP Office will be opened soon,” he added. However, the MP did not disclose the location of the proposed office.

Dasharath of Namma Mysore Foundation, Gangadhar Gowda and others were present. Morning walkers at the Kukkarahalli Lake, especially young girls were seen taking selfies with Yaduveer Wadiyar for which the MP obliged.