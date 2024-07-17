Poor lighting at Lava-Kusha Park leaves walkers worried

July 17, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Evening and morning walkers at the Lava-Kusha Park on Lalithadri Road in Kuvempunagar are increasingly worried about the lack of proper lighting facilities.

Despite the park being well-maintained over the years through the efforts of walkers, officials and elected representatives, the current inadequate lighting issues are causing significant problems.

The park is open to the public from 5 am to 11 am and again from 4 pm to 9.30 pm. However, there is no security for park users during late evening hours, which is especially concerning for the elderly, women and children who visit the park for a stroll.

Walkers have complained that the inadequate lighting on the walking paths makes it difficult to use the facility during early mornings and at dusk.

Moreover, women walkers who visit the park after a long day at work fear chain snatchers and anti-social elements. Despite several requests, there is no resolution to the lighting issues.

Former Corporators are unresponsive to these concerns since their terms have ended, and CESC officials claim they are not responsible for maintaining the streetlights.

Additionally, walkers have reported incidents of indecent behaviour by a few couples, causing discomfort for elderly citizens, children and women who frequent the park for morning and evening walks.

The walkers urge the authorities to provide adequate lighting in the park and request that the jurisdictional Police deploy personnel to patrol the area to ensure the safety of women and children.